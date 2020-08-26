It's looking more like an Nvidia RTX 3080 and 3090 are inbound with 10GB and 24GB of memory

Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 3080 and 3090 are set to arrive with 10GB and 24GB of GDDR6X memory respectively, going by the latest from the now rapidly-churning graphics card rumor mill.

Videocardz cites (unspecified, as ever) sources at third-party graphics card manufacturers who claim that these are indeed the names for Nvidia’s top two next-gen consumer GPUs, and they will be loaded with that amount of video RAM (which has been previously rumored).

To be fair, there have been a few rumors around the amount of RAM which is set to be equipped on the Ampere cards, and 24GB was the maximum theorized for the RTX 3090 – and it appears that this is the amount Nvidia is running with (liberal sprinklings of salt taken for granted).

This being the case, as we’ve noted before, having so much video memory – and because it’s GDDR6X, a new type of faster RAM for GPUs – doesn’t bode well for the pricing on the RTX 3090.

Naturally enough, the rumor mill hasn’t been silent on the subject of price either, and the purported tag that the RTX 3090 will launch with is $1,400 (around £1,060, AU$1,940).

3080 Super to get 16GB?

With the RTX 3080 apparently running with 10GB of video RAM, that leaves room in the future for a 3080 Super which will slot in with 16GB; or at least that’s the current theory. Though it should be noted that the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 and RTX 2080 Super had the same amount of frame buffer – even though the VRAM on the latter was a touch faster.

While no details are mentioned about the RTX 3070’s memory loadout, Videocardz says its sources claim the 3070 will be revealed alongside the RTX 3090 and 3080 during Nvidia’s big launch event on September 1 (less than a week away now).

The GeForce RTX 3090 – if indeed that’s what it ends up being called, because we still can’t say for certain – has been raising more than a few eyebrows lately, with leaked pictures indicating a giant of a GPU, and one which could be very power-hungry, potentially causing problems for some PCs (particularly with smaller cases in terms of fitting the thing in, and the heat it might kick out).