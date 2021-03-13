Italy vs Wales live stream: how to watch Six Nations 2021 online from anywhere

Three games, three wins - and two fixtures remaining. Can Wales do the unthinkable and go all the way? The unlikely Triple Crown winners have been the darkest of dark horses at the 2021 Six Nations and lead the prestigious rugby union competition heading into their clash today. Read on as we explain how to get an Italy vs Wales live stream and watch Six Nations rugby online right now - including for free across the UK and in Ireland.

For all of their newfound panache, Italy are still the whipping boys of the tournament, so Wayne Pivac's men should be confident of making it four from four wins this afternoon. It's been an astonishing turnaround for Pivac and his side, who came into this year's Six Nations having registered just three victories from the Kiwi coach's first 10 games in charge.

Naysayers argue, not unreasonably, that Wales have enjoyed some good fortune so far. Their thrilling wins over Ireland and Scotland came against 14 men, while an equally gripping 40-24 victory over reigning champions England two weeks ago was tinged with controversial officiating.

But the poor discipline of opponents and in rugby's referring ranks is no fault of the Welsh, who have simply taken things as they come. It's not over yet, and no one would be surprised if Wales now went on to squander their hopes of a fifth Six Nations Grand Slam. Follow our guide as we explain all the ways to get a Six Nations live stream and how to watch Italy vs Wales FREE online today.

How to watch Italy vs Wales: FREE Six Nations live stream in the UK

The great news for rugby fans in the UK is that Italy vs Wales is being shown live on ITV. The game is also being live streamed on ITV Hub at the same time. As it's ITV, anyone located in the UK can tune in for FREE - you be in possession of a valid UK TV license, of course. For added on-the-go viewing convenience, ITV Hub has an excellent app that's available on nearly anything that plugs in these days - just give it a search on your device, phone or console of choice. Italy vs Wales kicks off at 2.15pm GMT, with ITV's coverage beginning at 1.30pm. Welsh-language channel S4C is also showing the match live on its linear TV channel and via its app and S4C Clic streaming and catch up service. S4C's coverage also begins at 4pm. Not in the UK for the 2021 Six Nations? No worries - just download and install a VPN to port yourself back home, then watch live as usual. Our latest 2021 testing shows the VPN we recommend to watch Italy vs Wales from abroad working well with ITV Hub and other UK streaming services.

How to live stream Italy vs Wales if you're not in your country

If you're outside your country of residence - whether that's Wales, England or anywhere else - and try to stream the rugby via your native broadcaster, you'll soon discover that you can't, as it's location restricted. But there is a way to tune in regardless.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course - specifically its terms and conditions.

Use a VPN to watch Italy vs Wales from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles.

How to watch Italy vs Wales FREE online: live stream Six Nations rugby in the US today

NBC Sports once again has the rights to show Six Nations rugby in the US, which used to mean coughing up the best part of $80 for an NBC Sports Gold Rugby Pass. No more! NBC's Rugby Pass has been absorbed into its excellent new streaming platform, Peacock, which offers a FREE 7-day trial you can take advantage of - so you can watch Italy vs Wales free online today. The game kicks off at 9.15am ET / 6.15am PT on Saturday morning. After the offer expires, Peacock costs just $4.99 a month for an ad-supported service that also features Premiership Rugby and the Heineken Champions Cup, plus loads more premium sports coverage, TV shows, and movies. Alternatively, you can pay a $10 a month for commercial-free coverage. If you've already hopped on the Peacock bandwagon but are abroad during the 2021 Six Nations, don't forget that you can still tune in like you at home with the help of a good VPN. Recent February 2021 testing shows the VPN we recommend to watch Italy vs Wales from abroad working well with Peacock and other US streaming services.

How to watch Italy vs Wales: live stream Six Nations in Australia

If you don't mind a late night, subscription service beIN Sports is showing Italy vs Wales in Australia. The game kicks off at 1.15am AEDT on Saturday night/Sunday morning, and beIN Sports' coverage gets underway at 1.05am. If you're a Foxtel customer, you can add beIN to your package for an extra fee. No worries if you aren't though as you can also subscribe to beIN as a standalone subscription - or try Foxtel's streaming-only platform, Kayo Sports, which is also showing Italy vs Wales. The great value over-the-top service will let you stream loads of quality sport - including Australia's own NRL and AFL footy competitions. All this for the very reasonable price of just $25 per month for a basic package, or $35 a month for the premium offering that works across three screens. Better still, it offers a FREE 14-day trial, so you can check it out for yourself, no strings attached.

How to watch Italy vs Wales FREE: live stream Six Nations in Ireland

Unlike in the UK, Virgin Media offers free-to-air channels in the Republic of Ireland, and Virgin Media One (formerly Ireland's TV3) is the channel you'll want to head to for the Italy vs Wales game. This means you can also get a 100% free Six Nations live stream in Ireland. Watch online using Virgin Media Player - or check out its TV Anywhere app, which is available for nearly all modern devices including smartphones, tablets, computers and more. Kick-off is set for 2.15pm GMT, and Virgin Media One's coverage starts at 1.30pm. Not in Ireland for the Six Nations? Enjoy the same craic-ing coverage you would at home with the help of a good VPN as per our guide above.

How to watch Italy vs Wales: live stream Six Nations in New Zealand

The official broadcaster for the Six Nations in New Zealand is Sky Sport , which is available as part of a range of pay TV packages. Subscribers can watch online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs just $19.99. You're in for a late night/early morning for the Italy vs Wales game, which kicks off at 3.15am NZDT in the very small hours of Sunday. Sky Sport's coverage gets underway at 3.05am. Away from New Zealand right now? Use a VPN and you'll be streaming the rugger in no time at all.

Italy vs Wales live stream: watch 2021 Six Nations rugby FREE in Canada

DAZN is a streaming service available in a select few countries including Canada, Germany, Austria and Switzerland, and it has secured streaming rights for the Six Nations rugby. The Italy vs Wales game kicks off at 9.15am ET / 6.15am PT on Saturday morning, and you can tune in for free, as DAZN offers a 30-day FREE TRIAL. If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20 per month or an annual subscription of $150, which gets you loads more sporting action, including every NFL game and Premier League and Champions League soccer, and much more.