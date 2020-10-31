Italy vs England live stream: how to watch Six Nations free in the UK or from anywhere

The second match of the 2020 Six Nations' Super Saturday sees England looking to claim their third title in five years with a win at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome. Hosts Italy currently sit at the foot of the table without a point, and Eddie Jones’ men will be confident of notching up a big bonus-point victory that could be enough for them to clinch the championship - for while Ireland are masters of their own destiny at this stage, their clash against France could go either way. Follow our Italy v England live stream guide to tune in to the Six Nations clash no matter where in the world you are today.

Italy v England live stream This match will take place behind closed doors at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome. The match kicks off at 5.45pm local time (CET), making it a 4.45pm kick-off in the UK (GMT), a 3.45am AEDT start for those tuning in Down Under, and a 12.45pm ET whistle for rugby fans in the States. The great news is that you can watch the match for free in the UK on ITV1 - and you can still tune in from abroad with a VPN. We explain how below.

Italy come into this match on a horrific 26-match losing run in the championship, with their last victory coming all the way back in in February 2015 when they beat Scotland 22-19 at Murrayfield.

Jones has named a heavily changed England side for this crucial match, with seven players that started in their win over Wales back in March ruled out of selection.

George Kruis, Elliot Daly, Manu Tuilagi, George Ford, Joe Marler, Courtney Lawes and Mark Wilson are all missing, with skipper Owen Farrell returning to fly-half to cover the injury-enforced absence of Ford. Ben Youngs, meanwhile will win his 100th international cap for England.

The great news is that this match is free-to-air in the UK, so you can tune in to a free Italy vs England live stream if you're there. For details of how to do that and all your other Six Nations live stream options, simply follow our guide below.

How to live stream Italy vs England in the UK for FREE

Italy vs England kicks off at 4.45pm (GMT) and is being shown live on ITV1, so anyone can stream it using the channel's ITV Hub platform. Coverage begins at 4pm. You can also watch the match on the ITV Hub app, which is pretty much available on every mobile and streaming device available (but not PS4 unfortunately). If you're from the UK but not at home right now, you can get your rugby fix by grabbing a VPN.

How to live stream Italy vs England from outside your country

For broadcast and streaming details in Australia, New Zealand, Canada and the US, we have all the information you need on this page.

But if you try to watch your domestic coverage from somewhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem - geo-blocking. That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for sports fans all over the world. Fortunately, there's an easy solution in the form of a VPN.

Use a VPN to watch a Six Nations live stream from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Live stream Italy vs England in Australia

If you fancy watching Italy vs England Down Under, you'll need to be a subscriber to beIN Sports. If you're a Foxtel customer, you can add beIN to your package for an extra fee. No worries if you aren't though, as you can also subscribe to beIN as a standalone subscription that can be watched on your laptop, desktop computer or mobile device. That costs $19.99 per month after you've taken advantage of a FREE two week trial. That said, sports streaming specialists Kayo Sports includes beIN in its package. The Basic plan costs just $25 a month and lets you stream on two screens, while Premium is a mere $35 a month for simultaneous viewing on up to three devices. Of the two, Kayo Sports Premium represents the best value as it offers multi-screen support - which means you can effectively split the price of a monthly subscription between friends or family and pay less. Kayo also lets you watch a load of other great sports, and most enticingly, there's even a free 14-day Kayo Sports trial on offer, so you can check it out for yourself without committing a penny Its app works across PCs, Macs, smartphones, tablets, select smart TVs and more. Italy vs England kicks off at 3.45am AEDT on Sunday morning.

Live stream Italy vs England in New Zealand

The official broadcaster for Italy vs England in New Zealand is Sky Sport , which costs $31.99 per month and includes channels dedicated to football, rugby, cricket and golf. For mobile streaming, you can tune in via the Sky Go app, and if you're away from New Zealand right now you can use a VPN to catch your home TV coverage. The match kicks off at 5.45am NZDT on Sunday morning.

Live stream Italy vs England Six Nations rugby in Canada for FREE

Streaming service DAZN holds the broadcast right for Six Nations rugby in Canada, and is showing every game live on its online platform, including Italy vs England, which kicks off at 12.45am ET/ 9.45am PT. If you're not already a DAZN subscriber, then you can take advantage of its 30-day FREE trial and enjoy the match without paying a cent.

How to watch an Italy vs England Six Nations live stream in the US

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2020 Six Nations, and is showing every match between linear TV coverage and new streaming service, Peacock. Italy vs England is being shown on both NBCSN and Peacock, with kick-off set for 12.45am ET/ 9.45am PT. You'll need to sign up for the Peacock Premium tier, but it costs just $4.99 a month, offers a FREE 7-day trial. Best of all, signing up for Peacock Premium is easy - it only takes a few seconds and some basic details to get up and running, even accepting internationally recognized payment platform PayPal for added convenience. Peacock Premium replaces the NBC Sports Gold Rugby Pass as NBC's Six Nations streaming option, while games that are aired on linear TV can also be watched affordably without cable - courtesy of great value over-the-top streaming service Sling, and better still there's a FREE trial option. If you subscribe to this or any other streaming service and find yourself unable to access it because you're out of the country, remember that you can use a VPN to tune into your usual coverage just like you would at home. Of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best.