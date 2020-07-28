Is this leaked Xiaomi phone the Mi Note 11 or rumored Mi 10 Pro Plus?

We've been hearing rumors of a new top-end Xiaomi phone, possibly a new entry to the Mi 10 line or another device entirely, and finally we've seen some evidence of such a phone existing.

This evidence comes from Chinese social media platform Weibo, where popular leaker Digital Chat Station posted a screenshot of a phone benchmark test result from Antutu (one of the popular benchmarking test platforms). This result sheet gives us an indication of how powerful this phone is, and based on its score of 687,422 it seems to be a beast.

The leaked test result doesn't state which phone it's from, but the model number listed at the top (M2007J1SC) is rather similar to that of the Xiaomi Mi 10 (M2001J2I) or Mi 10 Pro (M1910F4S), so it seems possible that it's from that family of devices.

As for exactly what model, previous rumors have suggested a Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro Plus is on the way, and set to land as a super-premium version of the already-top-end devices in the Mi 10 line, but we've not seen any real evidence of this.

According to Digital Chat Station, the phone is running the Snapdragon 865 chipset, which is the same as the other Mi 10 handsets, rather than the recently-launched Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset which has a few optimizations over the non-Plus version.

That said, the leaker says these 865 results are higher than anything they've seen for the 865 Plus, so the phone will likely still have top processing power.

Could it be the Xiaomi Mi Note 11?

The Xiaomi Mi Note 10 (Image credit: Future)

It's possible that rather than the Mi 10 Pro Plus, the upcoming phone (if it exists at all) will be the Xiaomi Mi Note 11, the anticipated successor to the brand's mid-range marvel Mi Note 10 from 2019.

As per GSMArena, Xiaomi's CEO recently teased an upcoming phone from the company, and it sounds more like what we'd expect from the Mi Note 11 than from a super-premium phone.

Apparently this upcoming phone will have an in-display fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mm headphone jack, stereo speakers, a 4,500mAh battery, and a camera with support for 30x zoom, among other things.

These specs feel rather average for an upper mid-range smartphone - not the kind of things you'd boast about for an ultra-premium device. But they would be things worth shouting about if the handset in question was actually an affordable device like the Mi Note 11.

So maybe this new smartphone will be a Xiaomi Mi Note phone, but with a top-end chipset unlike the Mi Note 10 which had a mid-range one. Our main issue with that phone was that its chipset should have been better, so maybe the company will have solved that issue.

Given the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 was in our list of the best smartphones for a while, we're intrigued to see whether this new phone is its follow-up. We've no idea when Xiaomi will unveil this new phone, but some suggest early August, so it could be very soon.