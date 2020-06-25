Is the OnePlus Z reveal set for June 30? This teaser suggests so

The OnePlus Z - or OnePlus Nord, as the company is teasing it may actually be called - could be unveiled on June 30.

OnePlus has confirmed this unveil date on its 'OnePlusLiteZThing' Instagram account in a video with a thumbnail saying 'Follow Our Journey', 'New Beginnings' (a term it has used a lot to refer to its upcoming phone) and 'June 30'.

So it seems we'll get some big information on the phone on June 30. That's only five days away at time of writing, so it's not going to be a long wait until we find out more about the new OnePlus phone.

A OnePlus spokesperson told TechRadar, "You may have even read the rumored stories around a new device. Well, it's finally time to start revealing what we have in store."

So we'll almost definitely hear something about the phone, but the term 'start revealing' implies not all the information will come straight away.

It's not clear what we'll find out on June 30, and while it could be a full-scale reveal showing the 'OnePlus Z' it may also not be that. We may instead hear details such as its actual name, specs, design, price or availability.

What does the video tell us?

The video goes on to detail OnePlus' six-year history, as well as the making of this next smartphone.

This lends credence to the idea this handset will see OnePlus return to its roots, perhaps with a more affordable 'flagship-killer' instead of a standard flagship phone.

According to the caption, this is part one of four so these subsequent videos could be set out to provide more hints towards the phone.

Either way, there's not long to wait until OnePlus unveils its new affordable smartphone, and on the day TechRadar will bring you all the information we find out, so check back then for the low-down.