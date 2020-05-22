Is AMD working on new Ryzen 7 3850X and Ryzen 7 350X CPUs to spoil Intel’s Comet Lake-S party?

It looks like AMD is planning to combat Intel’s recent 10th generation desktop CPU launch by releasing two new desktop CPUs: the Ryzen 7 3850X and Ryzen 7 3750X, according to new rumors.

The rumors come from a cryptic tweet from the HXL Twitter account (which you can see below), and expanded upon the VideoCardz website. The details are thin on the ground, but VideoCardz claims the information comes from an AMD source – though it was unable to confirm this, so take it with a pinch of salt.

As you can see from the tweet, these new CPUs would be announced on June 16 and go on sale July 7. So not too long to wait, then.

It’s expected that the AMD Ryzen 7 3750X and Ryzen 7 3850X would replace the Ryzen 7 3700X and Ryzen 7 3800X, and could pile on the pressure with Intel’s 10th generation Core i7-10700K and Core i9-10900K chips.

The existing Ryzen 3000 chips already do a good job of competing with Intel’s new CPUs, and a refresh would allow AMD to tighten the screws, potentially increasing the performance (and maybe even boosting the core count to 10 to take on the Core i9-10900K).

Having new chips would also likely result in the prices dropping for the existing Ryzen 7 3700X and Ryzen 7 3800X chips, again putting pressure on Intel. We’ve also seen rumors that AMD is looking to drop the price of the Ryzen 9 3900X in response to Intel’s new chips as well.

Refresh confirmed?

Of course, the so-called 'Matisse Refresh' rumors are pretty thin if based on a single tweet. However, as VideoCardz points out, a recent slide from Gigabyte showing off its new motherboard mentions 'Matisse & Refresh', which could hint at future plans.

Interestingly, the slide also mentions 'Vermeer' and 'Renoir' APUs, which haven't been released either.

So, it looks like AMD isn’t going to take any chances with Intel winning back its market share. As soon as we hear more, we’ll keep you posted.