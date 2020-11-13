Ireland vs Wales live stream: how to watch Autumn Nations Cup rugby free and anywhere

We have a special fixture for a special moment. Ireland vs Wales kicks off the inaugural Autumn Nations Cup, a potentially one-off Covid-era replacement tournament for the traditional autumn internationals. Read on as our guide explains how to watch an Autumn Nations Cup Ireland vs Wales live stream - including for FREE in both countries!

Free Ireland vs Wales live stream Kick-off for Ireland vs Wales is scheduled for 7pm GMT, which is 2pm ET / 11am PT in the US. Anyone in Ireland and the UK can watch the game FREE on TV or online via RTE, S4C and All 4, and with the help of a good VPN you can take your preferred local coverage with you wherever you are and tune in just like you would at home.

Ireland and Wales have been drawn in a powerhouse Group A, along with England and Georgia who face off tomorrow. Both sides will be eager to put a disappointing Six Nations campaign behind them, Ireland having finished behind England and France, and 2019 champions Wales propping up everyone bar whipping boys Italy.

Things just haven't clicked yet under Wayne Pivac, who parted ways with defensive coach and long-time colleague Byron Hayward this week. Five defeats in a row is embarrassing for anyone, let alone rugby royalty, but despite everything this team is packed with talent and still carries a huge threat.

Ireland coach Andy Farrell has rung in the changes, making seven alterations to the side that lost to France, ending their Six Nations hopes, but under-fire captain Johnny Sexton retains the armband.

If you're not familiar with the format, there's two groups of four, and each team will play three group games, before a finals weekend during which the top-ranked team in Group A will face their Group B equivalent. Similarly, the teams in second will play each other, it'll be third vs third and fourth vs fourth too, which will determine the final standings.

Follow our guide as we explain all the ways to get an Ireland vs Wales live stream - starting with how to watch the Autumn Nations Cup for FREE in the UK and Ireland.

How to watch a FREE Ireland vs Wales live stream

The best thing about the Autumn Nations Cup is, like the Six Nations, there are loads of ways to watch the new tournament's biggest clashes for FREE.

On UK TV, you can watch a selection of huge Autumn Nations Cup games for free, including Ireland vs Wales, courtesy of Channel 4 and its All 4 streaming service, and S4C, which is available to stream in Wales via BBC iPlayer. All 4 and iPlayer can be used by anyone in the UK 100% free. Registration takes seconds, but you should be in possession of a valid TV license, as this now extends to digital content as well as traditional box viewing.

In Ireland, free-to-air broadcaster RTE is showing all of Ireland's games, including Ireland vs Wales. You can also watch the action online and on the go via the RTE Player service, which can be access via your browser or via dedicated iOS and Android apps.

If you'd normally watch one of these options but can't because you're abroad right now, don't sweat it. As we're about to explain, using one of the best VPNs is an easy way to take your favourite streaming services with you wherever you are - right now, ExpressVPN is our top choice.

How to watch an Ireland vs Wales live stream from outside your country

If you're outside your country of residence - whether that be the UK or anywhere else - and try to start streaming the rugby via your native broadcaster, you'll soon discover that you can't as it is location-restricted. But there's a way you can watch anyway.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course - specifically its terms and conditions.

Use a VPN to watch Autumn Nations Cup rugby from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch a FREE Ireland vs Wales Autumn Nations Cup live stream in the UK and Ireland

Amazon Prime has the rights to the majority of the Autumn Nations Cup games, but rugby fans based in Ireland, Wales and the UK can tune in to Ireland vs Wales for FREE. It's one of three matches that are being shown by Channel 4, and better still, you can live stream the action on All 4, Channel 4's streaming-only arm, which is easy to sign-up to and 100% FREE to use. S4C is showing all of Wales' games for FREE, and of course Ireland vs Wales is one of those. You can easily live stream S4C's coverage on the BBC iPlayer website or app. Alternatively, just head to an online streaming TV service like TVPlayer.com, which has all of the UK's freeview channels in one place. In Ireland, meanwhile, free-to-air broadcaster RTE is showing all of Ireland's games, including Ireland vs Wales. You can also watch the action online via the RTE Player service, which can be access via your browser or via dedicated iOS and Android apps. Not in the UK for the Autumn Nations Cup action? No worries - just download and install a VPN and use a UK location to watch live as if you were back home.

How to watch Autumn Nations Cup rugby online and live stream Ireland vs Wales in the US

FloSports is the exclusive broadcaster for the Autumn Nations Cup in the US, and you can live stream all 16 games of the tournament. That, of course, includes Ireland vs Wales, which kicks off at 2pm ET/11am PT. You'll need to sign up for the service’s membership to tune in, with prices starting at $12.50 per month - pretty reasonable for an entire tournament's worth of world class rugby action. Learn more about FloSports here. If you find yourself out of the US but still want to watch FloSports' rugby coverage, downloading a VPN could be the ideal solution.

Ireland vs Wales live stream: how to watch the Autumn Nations Cup rugby in Australia

If you don't mind the late nights/early mornings, then subscription service beIN Sports is showing every game of the 2020 Autumn Nations Cup in Australia, with Ireland vs Wales kicking off at 6am AEDT on Saturday morning. If you're a Foxtel customer, you can add beIN to your package for an extra fee. No worries if you aren't though, as you can also subscribe to beIN as a standalone subscription that can be watched on your laptop, desktop computer or mobile device. That costs $19.99 per month after you've taken advantage of a FREE two-week trial. Not in Australia for the rugby? Don't forget to take advantage of the VPN option as detailed above to make sure you can watch your domestic coverage anyway.

Ireland vs Wales: How to get a 2020 Autumn Nations Cup live stream in New Zealand

The official broadcaster for the Autumn Nations Cup in New Zealand is Sky Sport , and Ireland vs Wales kicks off at 8am NZDT on Saturday morning. Anyone with Sky Sport as part of their pay TV package can use the BeIN Sport Connect app to stream coverage either online or via the app on most modern mobile devices, but the service isn't available on a standalone basis. However, Sky Sport Now exists as an option for Kiwis who want access to Sky Sport channels on a contract-free basis. Away from New Zealand right now? Use a VPN and you'll be streaming the rugger in no time at all.