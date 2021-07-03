Ireland vs Japan live stream: how to watch rugby union free and from anywhere

Andy Farrell's Boys in Green get their summer programme of Tests under way today with the first of two match-ups in Dublin. Read on for how to get a Ireland vs Japan live stream and watch this international rugby clash online.

Today's match comes ahead of a second international at the Aviva next Saturday against the USA, and marks the first time that spectators will have been able to watch the team play in Dublin in 17 months, with a limited attendance of 3,000 supporters allowed in at the national stadium.

Ireland last took on Japan at the Rugby World Cup in 2019, where the Brave Blossoms were surprise - but fully deserved - 19-12 victors at the Ecopa Stadium in Shizuoka.

Lock James Ryan is a doubt for today's game due to an abductor issue, while his Leinster teammate Garry Ringrose is definitely ruled out after undergoing a shoulder operation. Japan come into this match off the back of a 28-10 defeat to the British and Irish Lions last weekend that saw Kazuki Himeno score a second-half try and Yu Tamura kick a conversion and a penalty.

Follow our guide below as we explain how to get a Ireland vs Japan live stream and watch this international rugby match FREE online today.

How to watch a free rugby live stream in Ireland

Free-to-air broadcaster RTE is showing both of the Boys In Green's Tests this summer, including today's match against Japan. You can also watch the action online via the RTÉ Player service, which can be access via your browser or via dedicated iOS and Android apps. Coverage begins on RTÉ 2 at 12.30pm.

How to watch Ireland vs Japan: FREE live stream in the UK

The great news for rugby fans in the UK is that this match is set to be shown absolutely FREE on Channel 4. Coverage starts at 12.30pm ahead of the 1pm kick-off, and you can also watch online via Channel 4's All4 streaming service. If you are indeed watching online, you can do so on your laptop, or via apps for the likes of Android, iOS, PS4, Xbox, Roku, Amazon Fire. Not in the UK for Ireland vs Japan? No worries - residents of the country can just download and install a VPN to port themselves back home to a UK location, then watch live as usual.

How to live stream Ireland vs Japan if you're not in your country

If you're outside your country of residence - whether that's Ireland or anywhere else - and try to stream the rugby via your native broadcaster, you'll soon discover that you can't, as it's location restricted. But there is a way to tune in regardless.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course - specifically its terms and conditions.

Use a VPN to watch Ireland vs Japan from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch Ireland vs Japan online in the US

Dedicated rugby streaming service FloRugby has the broadcast rights to show this match in the US, with kick-off at 8am ET / 5am PT. A FloRugby monthly subscription costs $29.99 with an annual subscription costing $150. Either package give you access to the entire FloSports network, which includes coverage of cycling, motorsport and American Football. All of which can be watched on a range of devices, including iOS, Android, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast and Apple TV.

How to live stream Ireland vs Japan FREE in Canada

The DAZN streaming service has been a reliable place to go for Canadian-based rugby fans of late, as the home for Six Nations coverage. It has most of the summer internationals this year, too. The Ireland vs Japan game kicks off at 8am ET / 5am PT on Saturday morning, and you can tune in for free, as DAZN offers a 30-day FREE TRIAL. If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20 per month or an annual subscription of $150, which gets you loads more sporting action, including every NFL game and Premier League and Champions League soccer, and much more.