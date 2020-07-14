IPVanish removes VPN limit on connections

One of the most popular VPN services around today has announced it is removing its device limit, allowing customers to connect as many items as they like.

The move from IPVanish means that the company now offers unmetered connections, allowing users to connect as many devices as they want to its VPN service.

The company previously had a limit of 10 devices per account, but says it decided to remove this as customers now own a higher number of connected devices than ever before.

No VPN limit

"Many households now have dozens of devices connecting to the Internet, both from their home, and while they’re on the road," IPVanish said in a blog. "You shouldn’t have to choose which devices or family members stay protected and which ones don’t."

"No one should sacrifice the security of one device for another in order to defend their data."

This means that user accounts can now be shared among families or friends, giving unlimited VPN access across a wider number of devices.

IPVanish says it has over 1400 servers in 75+ locations, and is also "doubling down" on its commitment to zero logs, despite opening up user accounts to even more devices.

"Our infrastructure is blind to the number of devices you’re using," the company noted in its message, highlighting how standard VPN industry practice — even when neither connection nor activity logs are stored — sees active points of network access tallied in order to prevent infractions of abuse.

The move follows IPVanish's change to increase the length of its trial period up to 30 days, up from the previous seven days, which is significantly longer than many of the other top VPN providers around today.