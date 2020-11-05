IPL live stream 2020: how to watch Indian Premier League playoff cricket from anywhere

After a delayed September start due to the global coronavirus pandemic, the 13th season of Indian Premier League cricket comes to a head over the next few days as just four teams remain to compete in this year's IPL playoffs. Read on as we explain how to get a 2020 IPL live stream and watch every playoff cricket match online no matter where you are in the world right now.

IPL live stream 2020 The 2020 IPL playoffs start on Thursday, November 5 and conclude with the final on Tuesday, November 10. Full TV and live streaming details are below - and anyone away from home can knock it for six by using a good VPN which allows you to watch you preferred IPL live streaming coverage from anywhere in world.

The big storylines going into the playoffs are as much about the teams that have missed out as it is those that have it made the cut. Of the eight teams that started out in the UAE-based 2020 IPL campaign, two of the pre-season favourites failed to make the cut.

Last season's finalists Chennai Super Kings aren't in the final four, despite signing former India skipper MS Dhoni to captain the team, and neither are the talent rich Rajasthan Royals. The IPL has been so competitive this season that a team featuring Steve Smith, Ben Stokes and Joffra Archer finished bottom of the league. How...well, just how 2020 is that?!

Left contending for the 2020 IPL crown are the Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, who play each other in the first qualifier playoff game. The winner will advance to the final, while the loser will play the winner of the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore eliminator for the second spot the final.

Follow our Indian Premier League cricket guide for all the information you need to find a reliable 2020 IPL live stream and watch every playoff game from anywhere. First, here's the 2020 IPL playoffs schedule in full.

IPL playoff schedule 2020

Qualifier 1: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals on Thursday, Nov 5 at 9pm IST

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals on Thursday, Nov 5 at 9pm IST Eliminator: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore on Friday, Nov 6 at 9pm IST

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore on Friday, Nov 6 at 9pm IST Qualifier 2: winner eliminator vs loser qualifier 1 on Sunday, Nov 8 at 9pm IST

winner eliminator vs loser qualifier 1 on Sunday, Nov 8 at 9pm IST Final: winner qualifier 1 vs winner eliqualifier 2 on Tuesday, Nov 10 at 9pm IST

How to get a 2020 IPL playoffs live stream from outside your country

In India, UK, Australia or the US? We've got you covered below with your official broadcasting options.

But if you're out of the country and are still desperate to tune into certain matches, you'll quickly find that online access is geo-blocked. In order to get around that (and assuming it complies with the Ts&Cs of the broadcaster in question), you can download and use a VPN.

Use a VPN to live stream IPL cricket from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

IPL live stream: how to watch IPL cricket playoffs online in India

Things have changed up slightly for the new season, with Disney+ Hotstar now the platform of choice for watching live broadcasts of the IPL online following the merger of services from the two media giants. There are two different subscription option available for the streaming service - Disney+ Hotstar Premium and Disney+ Hotstar VIP. The former has a monthly as well as an annual subscription payment plan, while the latter is only available as yearly subscription option. In terms of content, the main difference between the two subscription options is that Disney+ Hotstar Premium gives you access to western TV shows, movies, and original Disney+ content in English, while Disney+ Hotstar VIP is restricted primarily to content in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. The asking price for Disney+ Hotstar Premium is Rs. 299 a month or Rs. 1,499 a year, while Disney+ Hotstar VIP is provided at Rs. 399 a year. Customers with a credit card can get the Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription at a discounted price of Rs. 395.

How to live stream IPL cricket in Australia

The Australian broadcaster for the Twenty20 IPL action is Fox Sports, with nightly action from all the IPL encounters. Your other option is to sign up for the fast-emerging Kayo Sports streaming service, which features no lock-in contracts and gives you access to over 50 other sports including the F1 , NRL , FA Cup football, NBA playoffs...the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all out on Fox. Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. Alternatively, the service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package , which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. For those wanting to watch their Fox Sports or Kayo subscription coverage overseas, you'll need to go down the VPN route as above.

How to watch a 2020 IPL playoffs live stream in the UK

Broadcast rights for the 2020 IPL season in the UK have had a bit of a shake-up, with Sky Sports now having exclusive live coverage of the tournament for the region. If you're mad for the Indian Premier League but don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract, consider the more flexible streaming option, Now TV. A Now TV Sky Sports Pass gets you all 11 Sky Sports channels for as little as £9.99 a day. That said, stumping up the extra cash for a Now TV Monthly Pass is SO much better value, and it'll give you access to 30 days of the Premier League matches Sky has the rights to, plus a wide range of other sports like F1 and the PGA Tour. If you're outside the UK and want to watch your Premier League coverage at home, don't worry about geo-blockers by picking up an ExpressVPN trial for 30 days and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

More sport: how to watch a Premier League live stream from anywhere

How to get a 2020 IPL live stream in the US

For a nation that traditionally isn't interested in cricket, cricket fans in the US have two options to live stream IPL action. The first comes from the country's dedicated live cricket channel Willow TV (also available in Canada) that is available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more. Customers that subscribe to Willow TV will be able to use their cable provider’s login and password on willow.tv to stream IPL 2020 right from their computer. Alternatively, Willow TV also has apps for Android and iOS if your prefer to watch matches on the go. And can be added to cord-cutting TV streaming services such as Sling TV. But like in India itself, streaming service Hotstar US will also have IPL coverage of every game. So if you like the idea of watching the cricket, but also want the chance to watch lots more Indian TV programming, films and sport, you can pay $44.99 for a one year subscription.



More sports: how to watch an NFL live stream

Can I watch an IPL live stream in Pakistan?

Relations between Pakistan and India continue to be fractious to say the least, and one of the results is that the 2020 IPL will once again not be broadcast in Pakistan. Very disappointing news for the cricket-mad nation.