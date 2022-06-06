iPhone Messages will finally let you edit or unsend that embarrassing text

A typo will let you fix calling your friend Gabe "Babe" and avoid any embarrassment

As part of its WWDC 2022 keynote Apple has announced changes coming to Messages on iPhone that will end the embarrassment caused by sending an erroneous text.

The three incoming features are message editing, undo, and the ability to mark a conversation as unread.

Messages editing will allow you to correct any mistakes even after you've hit send, while undo will let you delete a message that you fired off by accident.

Perhaps you mistyped a friend's name or sent a message intended for one person off to someone else.

Now you'll be able to correct your mistakes and avoid any humiliation that could arise from your error.

New features also include the ability to mark a conversation to come back to, so if you opened a message but then have to rush off to deal with something else before replying, now you can set it as unread so you can get a reminder to give a response later on.

These updates will all drop as part of the incoming iOS 16 update for iPhone devices.