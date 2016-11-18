iPhone 8 screen: Here’s more evidence at least one model will go OLED

We may not see hide nor hair (or rather, button nor bezel) of the iPhone 8 until later next year, but it appears we could be seeing not one, but multiple versions of Apple's next flagship iPhone - one of which may even have a superior screen.

Apple is reportedly looking to outfit its next iPhone with high-quality, energy-efficient OLED displays. However, the company may not have the supply to put OLED into every version of its next handset, Bloomberg reports.

This isn't the first time we've heard rumors of Apple juggling the idea of two different iPhone 8 models or using OLED screens, but this new report strengthens those claims, as well as suggests a supply limitation is to blame over a cost-to-benefit issue.

Offering crisper, brighter images without consuming too much power, OLED displays are a logical choice for an Apple's handheld, especially if the upcoming iPhone is as radically different from past designs as it's rumored to be.

Despite looking great, however, OLED screens are time-consuming and often costly to mass-produce. For example, Sony's PlayStation Vita reverted from OLED screens to LCD with the updated PS Vita Slim, slimming down both the price and size of the handheld.

As always, these rumors are best taken with a grain of salt. While it won't be clear for a while what Apple's strategy is, we look forward to seeing if the company is able to meet demands while still pushing what its screens can do.