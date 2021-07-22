iPhone 13 storage leak promises good things for both creatives and professionals

Very few smartphones have 1TB options, but we've been hearing that the iPhone 13 will. This has been rumored a few times before, but also disputed on several occasions by analysts - however, another source has added fuel to the fire.

This source is Wedbush, an analyst affirm which has correctly predicted big tech news before, via 9to5Mac. According to Wedbush, the iPhone 13 will be offered with a 1TB option, and will come with LiDAR scanners on all four models.

That 1TB maximum storage size would double the iPhone 12 series' 512GB maximum. Of course, it would be an optional version of the phone, so if you don't need 1TB you could still stick with a smaller version.

This wouldn't be the first terabyte-storage handset, with the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus, Note 10 Plus, Asus ROG Phone 2 and ZTE Axon 30 Ultra some of the other handsets which pack that much storage.

It's a truly top-end spec that few phones will need, and we'd expect 1TB iPhones to cost a lot.

Analysis: good for power-users, not so much average consumers

If you're an iPhone owner, you might be looking at your 64GB, 128GB or 256GB phone and thinking 'why would I need more space?' but there are a few occasions where it could be useful.

Firstly, you naturally use more phone space over time, as you download more apps, take more photos and get more system updates. A 1TB iPhone would have supreme longevity.

More importantly, though, an iPhone 13 with 1TB storage would be fantastic for business users, or creative professionals, who need that extra space for work. Videographers, photographers, business people who need lots of documents or secure apps and some other people could need that plentiful storage to do their jobs right.

The 'Pro'-tier iPhones are designed for professionals anyway - that's what Pro is short for, and 1TB storage space would let professionals use their phone more without relying on cloud storage.

The iPhone 13 is expected to launch in September, and we'll have to wait until then to see if this rumor is right, or if the naysayers are proven correct.