iPhone 13 range might support faster Wi-Fi 6E, for high speeds and reliable connection

From a top-end chipset to 5G, the iPhone 13 range is sure to be fast, but it might also get a Wi-Fi upgrade that makes its Wi-Fi connectivity faster than ever.

That’s according to Barclays analysts Blayne Curtis and Thomas O'Malley, in a research note seen by MacRumors, which says that Skyworks (an Apple supplier) will be supplying Wi-Fi 6E power amplifiers for the iPhone 13 range.

Wi-Fi 6E allows devices to operate on the 6Ghz spectrum band (as well as the already-available 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands). The availability of this band means there should be less spectrum congestion, meaning that Wi-Fi performance should be more reliable and potentially also faster, as well as being lower latency.

The year of Wi-Fi 6E

This isn’t the first time that Barclays analysts have predicted the iPhone 13 range might support Wi-Fi 6E, but they seem more sure now, since they’re naming suppliers that will apparently be providing the tech.

While we’d still take this with a pinch of salt, it’s very likely that the iPhone 13 range will support Wi-Fi 6E. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra launched with it, and we’d expect a number of other phones this year will too, so it would make sense for Apple to embrace the upgrade as well.

Of course, we won’t know for a while yet, as the iPhone 13 isn’t likely to land until September. But TechRadar will cover all the major iPhone news and rumors between now and then, so keep an eye on our coverage for updates.

Via PocketNow