iPhone 12 looking ever more likely to come without EarPods or a charger

The iPhone 12 might not have as much in the box as the iPhone 11 (above)

We’ve been hearing for a while that the iPhone 12 might not come with EarPods or a charger in the box and, well, now we’re hearing it again.

According to TrendForce (a Taiwanese research firm), Apple won’t include wired earphones or a power adapter in the iPhone 12 box. This is apparently to cut costs and help make up for the “significantly higher” material cost of the iPhone 12, caused by the inclusion of 5G.

It’s not clear from this whether or not a Lightning to USB-C cable will still be included, but other than possibly that your iPhone 12 box might just contain the handset.

Conflicting reports

We would of course take all of this with a pinch of salt. While it makes sense for Apple to cut costs where it can – especially as many people will already have a power adapter and earphones they can use, nothing has been confirmed just yet, and it’s not clear where TrendForce got its information from.

Plus, we have seen leaked images supposedly showing an iPhone 12 charger, suggesting it would be included. Then again, we’ve also heard that 5G components could add up to $220 (roughly £165 / AU$305) to the production cost of each phone, which means costs really need to be reduced elsewhere, lest the iPhone 12 range becomes truly too expensive.

We should find out whether a charger and EarPods are included or not soon, as we’re expecting Apple to launch the iPhone 12 range imminently, with leaks pointing to either September or October.

Get your game on with the best iPhone games

Via MacRumors