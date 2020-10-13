iPhone 12 image leak just revealed the full range hours before launch

The iPhone 12 range is landing in just a couple of hours at the time of writing, but we may have just had a close look at all four upcoming phones ahead of that.

Evan Blass (a leaker with a good track record) has leaked renders supposedly showing all four phones (the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max), and giving us one of our best looks yet at the likely design and colors.

The images largely show what we’ve seen before – a notch on the front and a large square camera block in the top left corner of the rear. We can’t really see the sides of the phones in these images, but they look like they could well be flatter than the iPhone 11 range, as has been rumored.

Image 1 of 4 The iPhone 12 Mini in blue (Image credit: Evan Blass / Voice) Image 2 of 4 The iPhone 12 in red (Image credit: Evan Blass / Voice) Image 3 of 4 The iPhone 12 Pro in gold (Image credit: Evan Blass / Voice) Image 4 of 4 The iPhone 12 Pro Max in silver (Image credit: Evan Blass / Voice)

What we can see is the rear camera layout, complete with two lenses on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini, while the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max have three plus a LiDAR scanner (the smaller black circle). A LiDAR scanner can help with judging depth and distance, and its inclusion has been heavily rumored.

The images also reveal that the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini will potentially land in black, blue, green, red, and white shades, while the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max are shown in blue, gold, graphite, and silver.

There have been conflicting rumors about what colors the iPhone 12 range will land in, and this latest leak doesn’t totally line up with any of them, but coming from such a reliable source and so close to launch it may well be accurate.

We’ll know for sure soon, as Apple is unveiling the new phones at 10am PT, 1pm ET or 6pm BST, which is 4am AEDT on October 14 in Australia. We already have our live blog for the event up and running, and we’ll cover all the announcements as they’re made, so check back soon.

Via The Verge