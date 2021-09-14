iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 will be available to download sooner than you think

While Apple has announced the iPhone 13, iPad (2021), iPad mini (2021), Apple Watch Series 7 and more, it also confirmed that both iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 are landing on September 20.

That’s not all, you’ll also be able to grab watchOS 8, and tvOS 15 on the same day, so even if you’re not planning on pre-ordering any of Apple’s new hardware, you’ll at least be able to enjoy some new software.

We've had sneak peeks and hands-on with the software, and you have may have too through the public beta program.

The software updates this year are focused on productivity with widgets now able to be placed anywhere on the iPad home screen, while Focus redesigns how notifications show up for you at certain moments throughout the day.

To make sure your device is ready to update to these latest versions, backup your data by going to Settings > AppleID name > iCloud > iCloud Backup > Backup Now.

Once they're both available on September 20, go to Settings > General > Software Update and it should be ready to download and install.