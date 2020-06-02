iOS 14 compatibility leak suggests your current iPhone is getting another update

Apple often cuts off an older generation of iPhones whenever it unveils its latest software update, but iOS 14 may be set to change that, meaning your current iPhone may still get another software update.

According to a new report, all devices that supported iOS 13 in September last year will also be able to download iOS 14 when it lands later this year.

This information comes from a website called The Verifier that says it spoke to a "trusted source" within Apple's development process.

If this is true, that means devices as old as 2015's iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus as well as 2016's original iPhone SE will be capable of running the next software update.

That also means more recent devices will be able to run the software. That list includes the iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max and this year's iPhone SE.

The report also says that the iPhone 7 series will receive another two years of support, meaning you may even be able to download iOS 15 in 2021.

It's worth noting that The Verifier got this information right for iOS 13 ahead of the launch, but the website's information has sometimes not come to fruition. Essentially, take this all with a pinch of salt.

We may soon learn more about iOS 14 features as Apple is set to host a replacement WWDC 2020 conference on June 22 where we may learn about upcoming software. It's unlikely we'll learn about compatibility until the iPhone 12 event that is expected to happen in September this year, though.

Via AppleInsider