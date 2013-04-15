YouTube enters time warp as videos get VHS treatment

We remember when all this was magnetic tape

To celebrate the, er, 57th anniversary of the first commercial video cassette recorder (that's VCR to you and me, pal), Google has added a VHS button to a select group of YouTube videos.

So don't hit your computer or blow into any of the ports - that new Daft Punk cut is meant to look like Old Daft Punk that's been taped off the TV and watched over and over until the tape's worn out.

More blips!

For more bite-sized news nuggets, just click here.

From Google+