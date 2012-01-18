YBuy try-before-you-buy site launched

Try for 30 days before you buy with YBuy

A new subscription-based website will allow US tech fans to try the latest gadgets for 30 days before deciding whether to buy them.

The YBuy website will send you one gadget a month for a $25 fee. You get to play with and, if you decide to buy, the subscription dues will be put towards the purchase price.

YBuy.com, which launched on Wednesday, claims to offer the best products in the world to its members, while shipping in both directions is free.

A brief look at its inventory showed an iPad 2, Fujifilm X10 camera, a Dyson Hot Fan Heater and a host of expensive kitchen gadgets.

Eliminating returns

The California-based company says that 68 per cent of all consumer electronics were returned to stores in 2011 and hopes the opportunity to try before buying may eliminate many of those returns.

Customers are not obligated to rent a gadget every month and if they skip one cycle the $25 fee will be put towards the purchase of another gadget.

The service is presently invitation only.

Via: AllThingsD