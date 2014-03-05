Yahoo cleans house, ditches Facebook and Google sign-ins

If you've been signing in to Flickr with your Facebook or Google account, prepare for all that to change as Yahoo is stripping external log-ins from its services.

Starting with Fantasy Sports, the change to the sign-in process will be rolled out gradually across all of Yahoo's services.

This means you'll have to sign up for a Yahoo account, just as it was back in 2010 when ex-CEO Carol Bartz introduced the competitors' accounts as a way to get more people using Yahoo's services.

It makes sense for Yahoo to want to 'own' your account so it can mine your user data to serve ads or, what it calls, "the best personalised experience."

