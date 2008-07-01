When auto-replace and Tyson Gay collide

Rumours that George Bush has been renamed George Pubic Hair are wide of the mark

In what has to count as a sublime collision between the dangers of auto replace and the over-eager American Family Association, sprinter Tyson Gay has been renamed Tyson Homosexual on a website.

Apparently the AFA's OneNewsNow site has an auto-replace that combs through AP's news feed and replaces words that could be troublesome to its audience.

Gay being replaced with the word homosexual is one such rule, but that runs into major troubles when a well known sprinter hits the headlines.

Rightwingwatch.org picked up on the story and took a screenshot – so although the article appears to have been corrected now, the internet has done its normal fine job of preserving the error in perpetuity.