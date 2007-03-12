Yahoo launches 'Knowledge portal'

The Yahoo Answers portal is growing. The site is to introduce 'knowledge networking', a concept designed to bring together people with expertise in specific areas to answer specialised questions from users.

Yahoo Answers was launched in 2005 and now has 90 million users. The site enables people to find solutions to problems. The Yahoo Answers Network Beta will enable the same thing, but in specialist areas. The Beta is available in 20 countries and nine languages worldwide.

"Knowledge networking in Yahoo Answers combines the power of the world's knowledge with the trust and context of personal communities," said Jeff Revoy, European head of Yahoo Search and Social Media. "Knowledge networks directly connect users to the information and people that are most interesting to them."

Yahoo says the idea for the Answers Network comes from its other community-based sites such as Flickr and del.icio.us .