Sony Music rapped over user data bungling

Sony has had to mend its ways on web privacy

Showing that it takes online privacy issues seriously, the US government has taken action against Sony for improperly registering information about children using one of its websites.

Sony BMG is charged with recording user data from children under 13 without getting the consent of their parents. This breaches the Children's Online Privacy Protection Rule and makes Sony liable for prosecution.

Hefty fine

Reuters reports suggest a penalty of $1 million (£670,000) has already been agreed, as well as a new online screening process to ensure user data is correctly captured.

With an effective relaunch as Sony Music Entertainment imminent, the world's second-largest music seller clearly needs to make sure its house is seen to be in perfect order.