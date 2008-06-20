NASA announces water on Mars via Twitter

By the time you read this, it's likely that you'll already have come across the amazing news through the mainstream media that frozen water has been found on Mars, but we bet the BBC at al didn't mention how NASA announced the revelation.

When images of what had to be melting ice from the Mars Phoenix Lander told NASA that it had found what it was looking for, the first public pronouncement came not in an all-singing, all-dancing press conference, but through a plain old social networking website.

W00t for Twitter

Those in the know won't be surprised to hear that Twitter was the vehicle of choice for the geeks at the space agency, marking yet another PR coup for the simple, but addictive site.

Last night's ebullient NASA tweet read: "Are you ready to celebrate? Well, get ready: We have ICE!!!!! Yes, ICE, *WATER ICE* on Mars! w00t!!! Best day ever!!"

Masses listening in

Somehow, the informal tone of the message seems to speak volumes more than a lengthy press release – surely a contributing factor to the Phoenix Lander follower count of over 22,000 right now.

