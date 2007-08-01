London 2012 goes all Web 2.0

The London 2012 Olympic Games will be the first Olympics to properly embrace Web 2.0 technologies such as social networking, according to silicon.com .

Previous Olympic games have used internet technology to create traditional websites, and publish information about athletes and results from the games, but the London games will be different.

The Web 2.0 Olympics

"We have set out to do things differently and embrace new media," Alex Balfour, head of new media for the London Organising Committee (Locog), told silicon.com.

"People under 20 use social networking instead of email. It's important we make the most of that opportunity. Our new media channels will be the number one way for people to share, access and participate in the Games."

