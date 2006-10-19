Google's profit almost doubles

During the third quarter of this year, up until 30 September, Google generated an income of $2.69bn (£1.43bn), a 70 per cent increase on the $1.58bn it made during the same period last year.

If the amount that Google paid to its partners is deducted, the search engine giant made $1.86bn, which is slightly higher than the $1.82bn that analysts had predicted.

Google's profit for the period was $733m (£389m), which is almost twice the $381m it made in the same period last year. The figures come a week after it bought YouTube for $1.65bn.

Analyst Tim Boyd of Caris & Co told BBC News: "The number one question is what [Google] can do with YouTube and how quickly it can have an impact."International operations significantly boost profits

Google said it was happy about the way the company was performing financially, particularly with its international operations that now account for almost half (44 per cent) of the profits.

"Our third quarter results are a testament to the strength of our network of advertisers and partners, as well as our continuing focus on users," said Google chief executive Eric Schmidt.

According to industry figures, Google has a 45 per cent share of the US search market, compared with Yahoo 's 28 per cent and Microsoft's MSN with 12 per cent. Anna Lagerkvist