Google Chrome 23 arrives, brings Do Not Track support

Google has launched a new version of its popular Chrome web browser, which finally brings Do Not Track support into play.

Chrome 23, available to download now, has followed rival browsers Internet Explorer, Firefox, Safari and Opera in allowing users to choose whether websites and advertisers can track their online activities.

Users who update to Chrome 23 will now have the option to enable the DNT protocol as the company promised earlier this year, in accordance with the wishes of the Obama administration.

"This latest release also includes an option to send a "do not track" request to websites and web services," read a post on the official Google Chrome Blog.

"The effectiveness of such requests is dependent on how websites and services respond, so Google is working with others on a common way to respond to these requests in the future."

Unique permissions

Microsoft was the first to adopt the standard when it made DNT the default protocol in Internet Explorer 10, while other rivals quickly followed suit.

Given that Google makes a decent chunk of its cash from advertisers paying the company to throw targeted commercials at users, it's little surprise that Google has taken a little longer to climb on board.

Chrome 23 also gives users the opportunity to control the unique permissions of some sites (access to your location, camera, microphone, etc.) by clicking the lock icon within the URL bar.

Via The Next Web, Google Chrome Blog