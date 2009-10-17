Biz Stone 'not interested' in selling Twitter

Biz Stone says he's going to make this even better himself

It has been a hectic week for Twitter co-founder Biz Stone – aside from launching a new mobile website in Japan, he's also had to deal with rumours about his desire to cash in and sell the site to Google or Microsoft.

Speaking at the Japanese event in Tokyo, Stone took the opportunity of a public forum to nip the speculation in the bud by denying that he plans to sell Twitter.

Impressive company

He said: "Twitter is not interested in being acquired by a bigger company - we want to build an impressive company on our own and we believe that we can."

And, given the recent injection of financing that took the paper value of Twitter to $1 billion (£625 million) in spite of a clear lack of profits, who can doubt him?