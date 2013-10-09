BBC Playlister is now live in beta form

BBC Playlister, the new music tagging service announced yesterday, is now live in beta form and you can check it out right here.

Playlister, which is available on both web and mobile browsers, lets users discover tracks they hear on BBC Radio and add them to a playlist to be listened to later. They can then export those playlists to Spotify, YouTube and Deezer.

Yesterday we heard that it was coming in the near future, but at an event this morning the BBC announced that it would be going live in a matter of hours.

There's no dedicated app for the time being, but the BBC will integrate Playlister into the iPlayer app in the "coming months."

Riot on the radio

Playlister will also be offering playlists curated by BBC Radio DJs, and users will be able to "follow" their favourite BBC names to keep up to date with what they're recommending.

Later down the line, the BBC will be adding support to discover tracks heard during TV shows on the BBC channels and add them to your playlists too.

However a list of feature music from certain TV shows already appears on the BBC website, and an "add to playlist" button is being added today, meaning you'll be able to discover and add some TV tracks to playlist right away.

And the BBC told us at the event this morning that there is "more to come" which will be announced in the coming months. While Spotify tells us that it expects the Playlister to really pick up.

"This could be an enormous part of our service," said Chris Maples, Spotify's VP for Europe, at the event. "We've definitely seen a shift towards access rather than ownership."