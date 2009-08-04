Virgin promises end to 'unrealistic' broadband claims

Virgin Media has pledged to cut through the miscommunication around broadband speeds, launching its new range of non-fibre packages with the promise that it will not mislead anyone over the true speed of their internet connection.

Ofcom's survey into the true speed of broadband connections in the UK was something of a coup for Virgin – which topped the tests by offering an average of around 80 per cent of its promised speeds.

However, this was partly due to the company's impressive fibre network, and Virgin Media is now looking to ensure that customers outside of its cable coverage area as clued up as possible.

Clear statement

"Future marketing for all Virgin Media's broadband products will feature a maximum 'up to' speed claim where the company can demonstrate that a customer's connection is technically capable of supporting a particular speed (for example, using fibre optic broadband); otherwise it will clearly state we will guarantee customers 'the fastest broadband we can give you,' up to the limits of the broadband technology available," said Virgin Media.

Graeme Oxby, Managing Director for National Broadband at Virgin Media said: "Our new speed promise demonstrates we are putting our money where our mouth is.

"We've upgraded our National broadband service with the latest superfast technology, meaning our customers can now benefit from faster speeds at no extra cost and with the launch of our phone-line service, we're able to save customers even more money on bundled services."

Virgin's new services will offer those that cannot get the company's fibre optic service ADSL2+ where possible, it is also offering unbundled telephony – meaning that people can choose to leave BT.