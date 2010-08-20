V Festival and Moonpig more important than a Uni place?

Google search - what we're REALLY looking for

London fastest rising search terms this week on Google suggest that students are more concerned with the V Festival than getting a University place, and are keen on streaming sites and cut price supermarkets.

In an eclectic set of fastest rising search results from Google for the week, retailers Waitrose and Aldi both make an appearance – the latter in second place, alongside online card manufacturer Moonpig and betting company Bet365.

Interestingly, considering it's A levels week, UCAS only managed a lowly 11th place, well below 'v festival 2010' and 'fantasy premier league'.

Average teen

As far as we are concerned that proves that despite the media's insistence that times are 'a-changin'' it would take Gok Wan, Lord Sugar and Simon Cowell combined to change the habits of the average teen.

Real Madrid made a top three entry, powered by the Special one himself Jose Mourinho, and Arsenal also popped into the top 20.

Gaydar was a place outside the top 10, behind Disney and streaming site Iraq Goals, but also ahead of UCAS.

Fastest rising searches in London this week

wwe

aldi

real madrid

v festival 2010

fantasy premier league

moonpig

iraq goals

waitrose

btyahoo

disney

gaydar

ucas

arsenal

guardian

monsoon

bet365

top 40

lovefilm

utorrent

nasza klasa