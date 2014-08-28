Twitter users - you can now see who's reading your tweets

Since July, Twitter Analytics has been accessible by celebs and other important types for seeing info on their followers, but it's now being opened to everyone - even you. Yes, you right there!

So long as you've had a Twitter account for longer than two weeks, you can log into Analytics and see data on your loyal subscribers such as gender, location and main interests.

Even better, you can see how many people saw a particular tweet and how many clicked on it. And if you're really fussy, you can download the data for perusing offline.

To take a peek at your metrics, head over to Twitter Analytics right now.