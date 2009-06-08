Twitter to take on impersonators in summer

Twitter's new verified accounts will look like this, according to the Twitter blog

Twitter is to tackle impersonators on the website, in a bid to keep its very lucrative celebrity users happy.

Plans for some sort of verification service were announced a while back, but now it's been revealed that a beta version will be available in the summer to a select few.

Majority are not imposters

"Please note that this doesn't mean accounts without a verification seal are fake - the vast majority of Twitter accounts are not impersonators," explained the company's co-founder Biz Stone in a blog post, hoping not to spark wide-spread panic that your 'followers' may be not who they are meant to be.

"The experiment will begin with public officials, public agencies, famous artists, athletes, and other well know individuals at risk of impersonation."

It was at the All Things Digital conference in May that the verification service was first announced.

It looks likely to become a revenue spinner for Twitter, with users paying for the service, rather than a good-will gesture.