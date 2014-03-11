Twitter crashes, 'most users' feel the impact

Not quite the same ring as 'fail whale'

Trouble scrolling through your Twitter feed earlier today? You weren't not alone.

According to the social network, "most users" ran into issues accessing the service on the web and via mobile apps starting at 11:01 a.m. PDT (6:01 p.m. GMT, 5:01 a.m. AEST).

"We're looking into it," Twitter concluded in a brief service issue message on its Status page.

The status was later updated to reveal that during a planned deploy of a core service, "unexpected complications" arose, rendering Twitter "unavailable for many users." A tweet from the Twitter Support account said "most users were impacted by a service outage."

The birdie bunch rolled back the change as soon as it ID'd the issue and began a "controlled recovery to ensure stability of other parts of the service."

It's sorry for any inconvenience, by the way.

What a cute bug!

While the outage was short lived - though perhaps long in Twitter time - it introduced a new "fail" creature.

It's so long fail whale, hello fail caterpillar. And ice cream cone, apparently.