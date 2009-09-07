Trapped kids update Facebook rather than ring police

Facebook - good for; chat, bad for: communicating that you are trapped

Very much in the category of 'you couldn't make this up' comes the news that two girls trapped in a storm drain in South Australia chose to update their Facebook status to get help – rather than ringing the emergency services.

The South Australian Metropolitan Fire Service has expressed worry that the two girls – ages 12 and 10 – chose to turn to social networking rather than ringing triple zero, the Aussie equivalent of 999.

Apparently the two girls found themselves lost in a drain in a surburb of Adelaide.

Fortunate

Fireman Glenn Benham told ABC News it was fortunate that someone was online and able to call emergency services when he saw the update.

"It is a worry for us because it causes a delay on us being able to rescue the girls," he said.

"If they were able to access Facebook from their mobile phones, they could have called 000, so the point being they could have called us directly and we could have got there quicker than relying on someone being online and replying to them and eventually having to call us via 000 anyway."

Surely they should have know that a Twitter update would have been WAY more effective. That's a joke kids…