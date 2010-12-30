Top 100 BitTorrent searches in 2010

Torrentfreak has published the top 100 search words and phrases in the "BitTorrent Zeitgeist 2010" chart, offering an interesting sideways insight into the year coming to an end.

Whether you use BitTorrent or not, and whatever your personal opinions on the widespread copyright theft promoted by indexing sites such as KickassTorrents (from which the BitTorrent Zeitgeist 2010 chart was taken) there is no doubt that an understanding of what people are sharing on the internet – legally and illegally – offers a quick overview of the types of content most pirated online.

The BitTorrent Zeitgeist



TorrentFreak's list of the 100 most searched for phrases and keywords on KickassTorrents puts the Leonardo DiCaprio movie Inception at the top of the list, closely followed by the (all too predictable) 'XXX' and 'porn' searches for adult content.

Down at number 100 we have the nonsensical frat-fest comedy Hot Tub Time Machine.

Movie-related searches were the most popular among users, with four other movie titles making it into the top 10 - Iron Man 2, Avatar, Despicable Me, and Clash of the Titans.

"2010" was in third place and "dvdrip" was in seventh place.

The first TV related search was "Dexter" in 15th place and "Windows 7" is the first software related search keyword in 20th place.

See the full list over on Torrenfreak