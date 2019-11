What would Tinder have looked like in the 80s? It's a question that at least none of you have ever asked. Still, here's your answer.

We're pretty sure that's a picture of political realist Machiavelli which David, 28, is using for his profile pic - but Manson is the one you should watch out for.



"I am a nice guy"



"I love to meet women"



"I have two pet frogs"



"I live in my parent's basement"



Arrgh. Swipe left! Swipe left! No, tap - TAP LEFT!!!