Thom Yorke goes after Spotify again, this time with flatulence

Thom Yorke doesn't like Spotify. This we know.

Now the Radiohead and Atoms for Peace frontman is out with more visceral criticism, using some choice words to describe not only the streaming service but the state of music distribution and technology's impact on creativity:

"To me this isn't the mainstream, this is like the last fart, the last desperate fart of a dying corpse," he told Mexican website Sopitas last week.

"What happens next is the important part ... It's like this mind trick going on, people are like, 'With technology, it's all going to become one in the cloud and all creativity is going to become one thing and no one is going to get paid and it's this big super intelligent thing'. Bull****."

Via Gizmodo