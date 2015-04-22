This is the staggering amount of people who use Facebook

How much does Facebook affect our lives? Apparently quite a lot.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg divulged just how much during the company's quarterly earnings call today by listing off a bunch of numbers that are pretty crazy when you think about it.

Here are the more interesting bits:

There are 936 million active daily users

1.4 billion use the core Facebook service

800 million people use WhatsApp

600 million use Facebook Messenger

300 million people use Instagram

People spend an average of 21 minutes a day on Instagram

During the Superbowl, there were 256 million Facebook interactions

There are 4 billion daily video views

45 billion messages are sent through Facebook every day

We also use Facebook on mobile the most with 1.5 million people logging on via a mobile device in March.

That's a lot of us using Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, and somehow it seems like the numbers are only increasing every year.