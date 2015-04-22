This is the staggering amount of people who use Facebook

How much does Facebook affect our lives? Apparently quite a lot.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg divulged just how much during the company's quarterly earnings call today by listing off a bunch of numbers that are pretty crazy when you think about it.
Here are the more interesting bits:
- There are 936 million active daily users
- 1.4 billion use the core Facebook service
- 800 million people use WhatsApp
- 600 million use Facebook Messenger
- 300 million people use Instagram
- People spend an average of 21 minutes a day on Instagram
- During the Superbowl, there were 256 million Facebook interactions
- There are 4 billion daily video views
- 45 billion messages are sent through Facebook every day
We also use Facebook on mobile the most with 1.5 million people logging on via a mobile device in March.
That's a lot of us using Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, and somehow it seems like the numbers are only increasing every year.