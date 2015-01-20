The most popular passwords of 2014 prove we're still morons

Apple's iCloud leak. The Sony hacks. You might think the past few months would have taught people a thing or two about online security. Apparently not.

SplashData has published a list of the most popular passwords from the last year, most of which - but particularly the top five - reveal that plenty of us still don't give two hoots about protecting our personal information. The number one culprit for 2014 was '123456' - can you guess number two?

Look, we know how it is. We lose track of all the services we're signed up to, and it's often tempting to go with something nice and generic, but at least pretend you don't want the hackers to win.

Anyway, here's a rundown of the top 10.

1. 123456

2. password

3. 12345

4. 12345678

5. qwerty

6. 123456789

7. 1234

8. baseball

9. dragon

10. football

Really? Your password is 'football'? Really?

Via Gizmodo