Tap! magazine launches app website

Tap! magazine, the go-to mag for everything iOS app related, has announced the arrival of its website.

Made by the same publishers as TechRadar, Tap! since its launch has been offering up news and reviews of the best apps on the Apple App Store – for use on iPads, iPhones and iPhones.

The arrival of the website is an extension of this and comes complete with a regular app of the week and a showcase of the best new games and apps.

Very best apps

Christopher Phin, editor of Tap!, said about the website launch: "With hundred of thousands of apps available for iPhone, iPad and iPod touch, it can be hard to find truly great ones. Happily, www.tapmag.co.uk – the new website for the successful Tap! magazine all about iOS devices – makes it easy.

"We and our sister magazines select and thoroughly review hundreds of apps, and our easy-to-navigate site makes it simple to find the very best apps and games in dozens of categories."

"It works great on Macs, PCs and iPads, and we've even made it easy to read and navigate on iPhone and iPod touch as well."

Go to www.tapmag.co.uk for more details.