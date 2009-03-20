Spoti-Friday: you control our Friday playlist!

A recent poll we ran right here on TechRadar revealed that more of you get your music from BitTorrent and other P2P services than those who pay for CDs, and those who buy and MP3s combined.

The number of people who use Spotify as their main source of tunes was a single-figure percentile. However, over the next year we reckon that statistic is going to change massively.

For a start, Spotify isn't even available in the USA yet, and in most countries you need an invite from a Spotifying friend in order to get involved. In the UK, though, there are no such concerns. You can sign up and start listening right now if you're not already signed up.

If you don't know what Spotify is, you can recap here: introduction to Spotify

One of the great things about a massive music archive stored in the cloud, is that you can create playlists and share them with your friends using a simple HTTP link. By choosing to make a playlist collaborative, you can allow anyone to add songs to it.



There's even a website dedicated to sharing your favourite playlists.

And this is how we're able to introduce Spoti-friday - it's your chance to decide what gets played in the TechRadar offices in the UK, as well as in Japan and the USA. We'll create a new playlist every Friday, and each week we'll have a different theme to get you started.

Just open Spotify, and click the below link. Then search for songs and drag them into the playlist.

This week's theme: Funky Friday beats!