Sony PS3 accounts for 10% of iPlayer views

The PS3 3.0 firmware update brought a whole host of new features to the console, but one of the more exciting was a straight link to the BBC iPlayer via the XMB.

This has proven to be a massive hit for both Sony and the BBC, with Anthony Rose from the broadcaster announcing: "User response to our new iPlayer for PS3 has been amazing, [it] now accounts for a massive 10 per cent of all iPlayer viewing."

Laying the sMac down

This means that Sony's console has now taken over the Mac for iPlayer views. Mac use is now consigned to 8.5 per cent of iPlayer views. Virgin Media is still well ahead, however, accounting for a third of all iPlayer views.

An obviously enthused Rose said about the PS3 iPlayer uptake: "We'll have to wait and see whether this holds up in the coming weeks, but this enthusiastic reception makes it clear that users do want iPlayer on their TV – something that bodes well for Canvas and other IPTV propositions."

Via CVG