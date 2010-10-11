Sky Player Desktop now works on Macs

Sky has announced that a new version of its Sky Player desktop application has been released, which adds Mac compatibility.

The new-and-improved version of Sky Player Desktop replaces the existing app, with Sky warning that you do need the latest version of Microsoft Silverlight 4 for the service to work.

And if you are a Mac user, this may mean you have to re-install Silverlight on your computer.

Sky Player downloads

The Sky Player Desktop finally brings downloads to the service, which will help those who have a buffering problem when streaming content through their broadband connection.

Sky Player Desktop is a free application but what content is available is tied to the package you have purchased from Sky.

The final caveat is that you will only be able to download content on the main registered computer.

For more information, go to blogs.skyplayer.sky.com.