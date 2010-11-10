'Sh*t my dad says' Twitter account hacked

One of the most famous Twitter accounts has been hacked – with Sh*t My Day Says putting out spam links.

The Sh*it my dad says account has become so popular that it has produced a television spin off sitcom starring William Shatner which is currently being broadcast in the US.

However, the stream of humour has recently been hacked, leaving writer Justin to tweet "My dad isn't trying to sell you a crappy lap top, I promise. Don't open any links."

"Spammers have recently hacked the account of Twitter phenomenon "Sh*tMyDadSays", posting a message to the popular page's 1.8 million followers," said Sophos.

"The tweet, which has since been removed, said "wow I just got a free dell laptop LOL" and contained a shortened link to a 'make-money-fast' website."

High-profile

Many high profile Twitter accounts have found themselves targeted by hackers – and with a potential audience numbering in the millions they will remain high profile potential victims.

"Of course it's serious when such a popular Twitter account has its security breached. In theory, malicious hackers could have posted a link to malware or a phishing site - rather than just what appears to be a more traditional spam page," said Graham Cluley, senior technology consultant at Sophos.

"It's unclear on this occasion whether the Twitter password was phished, whether it was cracked through a dictionary attack or spyware, or whether the person behind "Sh*tMyDadSays" made the mistake of using the same password on multiple websites.

"Computer users should always choose a hard-to-guess non-dictionary word as a Twitter password, and never use the same password on multiple websites."