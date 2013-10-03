Adobe says sensitive info of 2.9 million customers likely accessed in hack

Adobe product owners, beware. The Photoshop maker revealed today that hackers "removed" from its systems "certain information" belonging to 2.9 million customers, including their names, encrypted credit or debit card numbers, expiration dates and other data related to customer orders.

Customer IDs and encrypted passwords were also accessed, though it doesn't look like decrypted payment card info was compromised.

In a separate but possibly related attack, Adobe said hackers made off with source code for "numerous Adobe products." There doesn't appear to be any increased customer risk related to the source code access, but Adobe is keeping an investigation open.

The usual alerts are being sent out, so check your email for a message from Adobe notifying that your information may be in nefarious hands.

