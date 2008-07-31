Scrabulous founders unveil new Facebook puzzle

The brothers Jayant and Rajat Agarwalla at the centre of the Hasbro / Facebook debacle, recently forced to take down the popular Scrabulous, have returned with a new puzzle, Wordscraper.

The differences are there for all to see, so this time Hasbro / Mattel can't get all het-up about the game. For a start, it uses circles instead of squares.

So what if there are point available for the words? So what if you can put double or triple word scores on the board? You can add QUADRUPLE-word scores to this one, which shows it is TOTALLY DIFFERENT.

Slick

In fairness, this is clearly a design that's been in the pipeline for a while, as the slick nature just screams: "We knew we'd have to take down that Scrabble rip-off eventually".

At the height of its popularity, Scrabulous had around 500,000 users, whereas the official Hasbro version had just 15,000. That number has now risen closer to 75,000, and Wordscraper is languishing on 4,500, albeit it in its first week of action.

If you're a Facebook user, you can vote with your fingers by choosing which application to add to your new look profile. Go on, give it a try…