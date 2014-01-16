No more time limits on Spotify, listen as much as you like for free

There are officially no more time limits on Spotify free: the company has made it so you can listen to as much music on the web player and desktop app as you like without paying a penny.

You'll pay for this unlimited music access in other ways, of course - by sitting through a few ads between songs.

If you want to lose those, you'll have to cough up the monthly subscription fee of $9.99 / £9.99 / AU$11.99.

Free-ee to do whatever I

Spotify recently bestowed the gift of free mobile listening on its fee-less subscribers too - it seems as though the company has enough paying customers and advertisers to be able to offer the more rounded free service.

Before now, free accounts could only play a certain amount of music each month, and there were different rules for different countries. This new blanket ban on limits levels the playing field.

It's certainly a fairly hefty cost-free gauntlet thrown down at the feet of competitors. Your moves, Rdio, Pandora, Deezer et al.