New Yahoo Music gets beta release

Yahoo Music has been released as a public beta in the US, with the internet giant hoping that acting as an aggregator for other music providers will bring it both traffic and enhanced functionality for its waning audience.

The new version of Yahoo Music allows Yahoo users to access other providers' services from within the Yahoo site.

Pandora's juke box

These providers include Last.fm, YouTube, Pandora, iTunes and Amazon, after Yahoo's attempts at a paid-for music model floundered more than a year ago.

"We really want to focus on providing the service that's most valuable to users, and then partner with third parties to provide the entire set of music services," said Yahoo Music General Manager Michael Spiegelman.

The service does not yet seem to be integrated on the UK site, but is still accessible at new.music.yahoo.com.